Staten Island Hit-And-Run Leaves Grandfather Dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A search was under way Sunday evening for a hit-and-run driver who killed a beloved grandfather on Staten Island.

As CBS2’s Brian Conybeare reported, the victim was walking home early Sunday at the corner of Hecker Street and Amboy Road in the Tottenville section of Staten Island, when he was struck by a vehicle and simply left on the pavement to die.

Police said Daniel Nelson, 59, a father and grandfather who goes by Danny, suffered head trauma when he was struck around 2 a.m., Instead of checking on Nelson or calling for help, the heartless driver simply took off, police said.

Emergency crews rushed Nelson to Staten Island University Hospital, but it was too late to save him.

The NYPD has put up a portable sign urging witnesses to come forward and call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Neighbors described Nelson as an animal lover, who fed birds and squirrels outside his home about a mile from the crash scene.

They want the driver to admit what happened.

“Turn yourself in, because this is the lowest of the low. It wasn’t raining. It wasn’t like you couldn’t figure out that you hit the poor guy,” said neighbor Paula Bereza. “He was not a small man, you know, that you would just bump him and keep going. You had to know that you did this. Turn yourself in and, you know, do the right thing.”

Neighbors said cars speed up and down Amboy Road all the time, often going double the 25 mph speed limit.