6/12 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
Expect another hot and humid afternoon with plenty of sunshine. And we’ll make a run for 93°, which is also the record high for the date. Stay cool!
Tonight will be another warm and muggy one. Temps will have a tough time falling off with lows only in the upper and mid 70’s.
It will be hot and even more humid tomorrow. And a cold front will approach through the afternoon, so a passing shower or storm is possible. Temps will make a run for the low 90’s again.
As for Wednesday, it will be much cooler with less humid conditions. Expect highs around 80°.