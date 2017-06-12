6/12 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

LIVE NOW: MTA News Conference On LIRR Changes During Penn Station Repair | Watch Live

June 12, 2017 11:00 AM

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist

Expect another hot and humid afternoon with plenty of sunshine. And we’ll make a run for 93°, which is also the record high for the date. Stay cool!

Tonight will be another warm and muggy one. Temps will have a tough time falling off with lows only in the upper and mid 70’s.

It will be hot and even more humid tomorrow. And a cold front will approach through the afternoon, so a passing shower or storm is possible. Temps will make a run for the low 90’s again.

As for Wednesday, it will be much cooler with less humid conditions. Expect highs around 80°.

