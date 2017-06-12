WFAN Best Sports Moments: #10 — 2000 Subway Series

Editor’s Note: As part of WFAN’s 30th anniversary celebration, from May 29-June 9, we asked you to vote on the best local sports moments over the past 30 years. Over the course of two weeks, we are revealing the top-10 vote getters.
NEW YORK (WFAN) — In the fall of 2000, New York City was bursting with excitement as the Yankees and Mets squared off in the first intracity World Series in 44 years.
Although the Yanks vanquished their crosstown rivals in just five games, it was a hard-fought Fall Classic, with every game being decided by two or fewer runs. The tensions between the teams boiled over in Game 2 when Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens tossed a shattered bat in Mike Piazza’s direction as the Mets’ catcher ran out a foul ball.
Other highlights included Jose Vizcaino’s walk-off, bases-loaded single in the 12th inning to win Game 1, Derek Jeter’s home run to lead off Game 4 and Luis Sojo’s ninth-inning single that led to two Yankees runs in the series-clinching Game 5.
MORE: Top 10 Sports Figures | Top 10 Teams
Jeter was voted World Series MVP after he went 9-for-22 (.409) with two homers, two RBIs and six runs scored.
It was the Yankees’ third straight world championship and the fourth in five years. And they retained their bragging rights in New York.