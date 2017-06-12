Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie, Craig Get Into It Over Yankees, Mets

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie sat in for Boomer on Monday following a weekend that saw both baseball locals have success.
Christie and Craig opened the show by talking about the Yankees, who have slugged their way into the conversation for most entertaining team in the majors. Despite the Bombers’ destruction of the Orioles over the weekend and the fact that they have won five straight, outscoring their opponents 55-9, Christie tried to pump the breaks a little bit.
Eventually the conversation shifted to the Mets, who gave their fans some hope on Saturday and Sunday. The guys noted that the Amazins’ are getting healthy, which could bode well for the rest of the summer.
Lastly, the gov and Carton engaged in a classic New York City argument, comparing the Mets and Yankees.
