Bronx Residents Turn Out To Talk Election Year Issues At Town Meeting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bronx residents gathered at Lehman College Monday night to discuss mayoral election year issues with a panel of local reporters.

CBS2 Political Reporter Marcia Kramer, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell, and New York Daily News City Hall Bureau Chief Jillian Jorgensen were all on hand as residents took turns raising questions they wanted to put to the candidates for mayor, comptroller and public advocate.

One woman, who said she owns a home in the Rockaways and rents and works in the Bronx, said she would ask the mayoral candidates “whether or not there is a reason why they cannot control the problem of double parking – it’s rampant.”

The woman said her issue may sound like a “personal gripe,” but she said double parking around the city affects safety outside schools and elsewhere, and further said double parking by delivery trucks and other drivers is “treated like some kind of a sacrament in New York City.”

She also said for-hire vehicles violate traffic laws “with impunity.”

Jorgensen noted that Mayor Bill de Blasio recently announced a crackdown on double parking and other traffic violations. The woman said ticketing blitzes are helpful, but “you see it like once a year.”

Another woman from Pelham Parkway in the Bronx criticized Mayor de Blasio for not keeping a campaign promise of doing away with horse carriages. She asked that the mayor at least restrict the horses to the park, and spoke against plans to spend millions of dollars for a Central Park stable.

“I volunteer all summer for him solely based on that promise and I donated money to him, and I don’t even have money,” she said.

Activist Kay Cardona of Pelham Parkway said the mayoral candidates need to focus on the homelessness crisis, which she characterized as worse than popularly perceived. Cardona said her ZIP code in Pelham Parkway and another one nearby have their own courtrooms for evictions.

One of the ZIP codes with its own courtroom is located in Concourse Village, which Cardona characterized as “extremely popular to developers and hipsters and yuppies,” and thus subject to numerous evictions of lower-income residents.

“I think people would be more frightened if they knew how many people are actually” homeless, said Cardona, who added that she has been homeless herself in the past.

CBS2 News, WCBS Radio 880, 1010 WINS, the New York Daily News, the New York Immigration Coalition, and Common Cause NY together are holding one meeting in each borough.

Future meetings are scheduled for:

• Thursday, June 15, at the New York Hall of Science, at 47-01 111th St. in Queens.

• Thursday, June 22, at the Brooklyn Public Library central library, at 10 Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn;

• Wednesday, June 28, at the Langston Hughes Auditorium at the Schomburg Center, at 515 Malcolm X Blvd. in Manhattan;

• Thursday, July 29, at the recital hall at the College of Staten Island, at 2800 Victory Blvd. in Staten Island.

All meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m.