N.J. Students From Different Worlds Become Prom Queen, King

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a prom to remember for a New Jersey high school student.

As CBS2’s Scott Rapoport reported, her date was an example of the power of respecting others in spite of their differences.

At Middletown High School, you will find a very unique young lady in senior Claire DiGiorgio. Everyone at the school knows her.

Claire is considered to be developmentally delayed and to have special needs, but that is not what makes her special.

“Claire like makes it her goal to say hi to everybody, and she’s so sweet to everybody,” said Nick Alexander .

Claire made some news last year when she asked senior varsity athlete Chip Liskowitz to her junior prom. They met through a school program called Circle of Friends, which meets twice a week – bringing students together who would otherwise rarely interact.

Chip accepted Claire’s invitation, and they went to prom. They discovered to their mutual delight that their heart and humanity were very much the same.

One year later, it is prom time again – and Claire had her eye on another special guy – varsity football and baseball star Jeremy Joyce.

Claire presented him with a handwritten invitation to senior prom in the school cafeteria in front of everybody. In a heart-touching moment, Jeremy said yes.

They went to prom, and were crowned queen and king. And together, they shared a lovely moment on the dance floor.

Jeremy said the pleasure was all his.

“I was kind of honored, because not many people are able to go to prom with such a great girl,” he said.

Claire still likes to wear her tiara, and she and Jeremy continue to enjoy their special friendship – at a school where inclusion and kindness has become a most welcome part of the curriculum.