CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Cavaliers’ Lue All For NBA Finals’ Feisty Turn In Game 4

In 3-1 Hole, Cleveland Needed To Change The Mood And Coach Hopes It Continues In Oakland June 12, 2017 8:25 AM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, NBA Finals

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Seven technical fouls, one flagrant foul, stars LeBron James and Kevin Durant jawing at each other and several other dustups.

For Cleveland coach Tyronn Lue, the physical turn the NBA Finals took in Game 4 is just what he wanted and is the recipe he hopes the Cavaliers will follow for the rest of the series against the Golden State Warriors.

“Me personally, I liked it,” Lue said Sunday. “I thought the first two games we were being too nice. The first three games, helping guys up off the floor, smiling, talking to guys and — yeah, I didn’t like that. So I think Game 4, talking trash, being physical, whatever you got to do to try to get that edge to win, you got to do it.”

The Cavs look to carry that same mindset into Game 5, when they once again try to stave off elimination.

After two straight Golden State blowouts to open the series and a thrilling comeback in Game 3, things turned feisty in Game 4 as the teams that are meeting in a third straight Finals showed some animosity.

James said the Cavs were upset about comments from Golden State’s Draymond Green about wanting to celebrate a title on Cleveland’s floor for the second time in three seasons.

LeBron James, NBA Finals

The Cavaliers’ LeBron James and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant have a heated discussion after a foul in the third quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The game started off with an edge and things really took off in the third quarter. It started when Durant took exception to a blow to the head from Kevin Love that led to a flagrant foul and a face-to-face confrontation with James.

It escalated late in the third after a scramble to the floor for a loose ball led to a jump ball. Cleveland’s Iman Shumpert stood over Pachulia and tried to grab the ball after the whistle. Pachulia then delivered two swipes to Shumpert’s groin area, leading to technical fouls on both players.

“It was totally between the lines and with the respect of the rules,” Pachulia said of the physical play. “Nothing has crossed the line. It’s emotional. It’s possibly the last game of the season, so you definitely don’t want to give up anything easy. We know it’s not going to be an easy game for us. We’re going to earn it.”

The more physical play appeared to be just the thing to get Cavs power forward Tristan Thompson unleashed. A key player the past two years because of his relentless rebounding and hard-nosed play, Thompson had been mostly invisible the first three games with just 11 rebounds.

Thompson had 10 alone in Game 4, including four on the offensive end that gave Cleveland extra opportunities to score and prevented the Warriors from getting out in the break.

“T-Lue has been saying that since Game 1, the team that has the starting lineup that comes out and sets the tone early and is more physical one through five will definitely have the advantage in the game,” Thompson said. “We did that Game 4 and we got to have that same type of effort and even more in Game 5.”

That’s exactly the attitude Lue wants rather than the congeniality the bothered him so much at the start of a series between teams that have so much respect for each other.

“They’re coming right after us, so we have to get after them,” he said. “I don’t see anything’s funny or anything’s to smile about. So hitting and being physical and just everything they do to us in the first three games, we have to do that. Last game, in Game 4, I thought that’s who we are. Got to be physical. If it’s talking trash or knocking guys on the floor, whatever you got to do, you got to do it.”

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch