‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Reveals When Season 6 Will Begin Filming

June 12, 2017 1:40 PM

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Good news Orange Is The New Black fans: Season six will begin filming in July!

Actress Adrienne C. Moore, who stars as “Black Cindy” on the hit Netflix series, gave Rebecca Granet the scoop on The Trend Monday.

OITNB explores hard-hitting topics like racism and anti-Semitism and Adrienne said she hopes they’ll dive into similar topics next season.

“We need to explore, yes, racism but also how we as a community can come together. When you think of racism and the spirit, but, what about cultural inclusion?” Adrienne said.

Season 5 is now available on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch