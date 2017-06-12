‘Orange Is The New Black’ Star Reveals When Season 6 Will Begin Filming

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Good news Orange Is The New Black fans: Season six will begin filming in July!
Actress Adrienne C. Moore, who stars as “Black Cindy” on the hit Netflix series, gave Rebecca Granet the scoop on The Trend Monday.
OITNB explores hard-hitting topics like racism and anti-Semitism and Adrienne said she hopes they’ll dive into similar topics next season.
“We need to explore, yes, racism but also how we as a community can come together. When you think of racism and the spirit, but, what about cultural inclusion?” Adrienne said.
Season 5 is now available on Netflix for your binge-watching pleasure.