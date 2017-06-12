Another Hot And Steamy Day Ahead For Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Record-setting temperatures could be ahead as the Tri-State area faces another day of hot and humid air.

The area could see a heat wave if temperatures reach the 90s Monday and Tuesday.

CHECK THE FORECAST

If you can’t beat the heat, crowds of sunbathers in Central Park over the last couple of days say join it.

Of course if you’re joining in make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade to avoid illnesses like heat stroke and exhaustion, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

And if the beach is more your scene, then sunblock is your friend.

Many cooled off in the water at Jones Beach on Sunday, but three Long Island beaches had to turn people away since they were filled to capacity.

Sunday’s extreme heat proved dangerous for some boaters in Rockland County who spent the day out on the Hudson River.

The Piermont Fire Department’s marine rescue unit was called to Pier 701 following a 911 call about unconscious people on a boat.

“When we arrived on scene our incident commander found there were three parties involved — they were suffering from severe heat stroke,” said Daniel Goswick of the Piermont Fire Department. “We found the vessel approximately a quarter mile north of the Piermont Pier.”

Rescuers towed the boat back to the pier.

The victims were treated at the scene for heat stroke and severe dehydration and then transported to Nyack Hospital.