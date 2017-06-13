Re-Opened 9/11 Tribute Museum Delves Into ‘One Of The Darkest Days In History’

June 13, 2017 10:12 PM
Filed Under: 9/11 Tribute Museum, 911, Al Jones, World Trade Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum  re-opened on Tuesday, in a larger space a few blocks away from the temporary location that opened near the World Trade Center in 2006.

The exhibits at the museum opened with a familiar voice — 1010 WINS anchor Lee Harris speaking over the airwaves on the morning of the attack.

The exhibits delve into what Museum President Lee Ielpi called one of the darkest days in history.

“And that’s 9/11, you’re gonna see the events of 9/11, in artifacts and in videos you’re gonna feel it,” he said.

Museum CEO Jennifer Adams told 1010 WINS’ Al Jones that they hope to encourage visitors to get involved back home.

“And hopefully that builds that ripple and plants that seed of service that continues to grow and does great things around the world,” she said.

The new museum is a few blocks south of ground zero.

