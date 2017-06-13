Fresh Off 2 Home Run Game, Mets Place SS Asdrúbal Cabrera On DL

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets have placed Asdrúbal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled with a left thumb sprain, a day after the shortstop hit two home runs in a victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Mets announced the move Tuesday before a game against the Cubs.

We have placed Asdrúbal Cabrera on the 10-day DL with a left thumb sprain and recalled T.J. Rivera from the @LasVegas51s. #Mets — New York Mets (@Mets) June 13, 2017

Cabrera was on the DL last month for a left thumb sprain, which happened while diving for a grounder. He hit .222 with three home runs and six RBIs in 16 games after returning on May 25.

Cabrera’s two homers on Monday came after an ominous start to the game, when the usually sure-handed infielder let a routine popup bounce off his glove after bumping third baseman Jose Reyes. Cabrera has 11 errors this season, four more than he made all of last year.

New York recalled infielder T.J. Rivera from Triple-A Las Vegas, opting to leave prized prospect Amed Rosario in the minors.

The 21-year-old Rosario, the no. 3 prospect in the majors according to MLB.com, is hitting .337 on the year with the Mets’ Triple-A squad.

Cabrera is hitting .244 with six home runs, 20 runs batted in, 28 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 176 at-bats this season.

