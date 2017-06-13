Boomer & Carton: Gov. Christie In For Both Boomer And Craig, For Just A Bit

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Tuesday’s show got off to an interesting start, to say the least.
Already sitting in for Boomer, Chris Christie opened the show alongside just Jerry Recco due to a late arrival by Craig. New Jersey’s governor was up to the task, diving right into the New York baseball locals, and the NBA Finals, while taking some shots at Carton in the process.
When Craig did arrive the fun really began.
The guys went going back and forth about what the Mets need to do to get back in the playoff picture.