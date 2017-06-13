Pedestrian Struck By 2 Cars In Deadly Bronx Hit-And-Run

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A pedestrian has died after he was struck by two vehicles in the Concourse section of the Bronx, and now police are searching for one of the drivers who they said fled the scene.

The first vehicle struck 28-year-old Gabriel Garcia of the Bronx, knocking him to the roadway around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East 138th Street and Walton Avenue, police said.

Garcia was then run over by a second car, police said.

“He was face down, bleeding and we were just basically calling the cops trying to get the ambulance,” one witness said.

Garcia was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said initially the drivers of both vehicles stopped, but then took off.

The driver of the second vehicle returned to the scene a short time later to speak to investigators, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

Police are searching for the first vehicle which they say is a dark colored car with TLC plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.