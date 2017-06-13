Fire Engulfs 27-Story High-Rise In London

LONDON (CBSNewYork/AP) — A massive fire engulfed an entire high-rise building in London early Wednesday morning local time.
A total of 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters were called for the blaze at the apartment building in the Lancaster West Estate in Kensington, West London.
The fire raged all the way up to the top floor of the 27-story Grenfell Tower, Sky News reported. At least two people were reported to be injured, Sky News reported.
A British television presenter told the Associated Press he was covered in ash even though he was roughly 100 yards from the West London building.
People have reportedly been waving flashlights from the top level of the building to help rescuers find those still inside.
The fire was still burning as the sun rose just after 4 a.m. local time.