Sandy Hook Group Drops Megyn Kelly As Gala Host Over Alex Jones Interview

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An organization founded by parents of children killed during a shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School has dumped Megyn Kelly as host of an event in Washington.
The group Sandy Hook Promise made the decision to drop Kelly due to an interview on Father’s Day with Alex Jones, conspiracy theorist and host of “InfoWars.”
Jones has questioned whether the December 2012 massacre at the school, in which 20 first graders and six educators were murdered, was a hoax.
Kelly said Tuesday that she understands and respects the decision by Sandy Hook Promise to disinvite her as host of its Wednesday gala, but is disappointed. She said reporting on Jones’ falsehoods is what journalists are supposed to do.
Sandy Hook Promise is a national non-profit organization founded and led by several family members whose loved ones were killed at SHES.
“Sandy Hook Promise cannot support the decision by Megyn or NBC to give any form of voice or platform to Alex Jones and have asked Megyn Kelly to step down as our Promise Champion Gala host,” said Nicole Hockley, co-founder and managing director. “It is our hope that Megyn and NBC reconsider and not broadcast this interview.”
The firm JPMorgan Chase has asked that its advertisements not run on the broadcast, CBS News reported.