Ground Broken On $2.4-Billion Improvement Project At Newark Airport

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Traveling can be a hassle — on Tuesday, Governor Christie and the Port Authority broke ground on an overhaul at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flying is not always an enjoyable experience.

“Of all the airports around, yes this terminal is probably one of the oldest,” Doug Rees told CBS2’s Meg Baker.

Rees is talking about Newark Liberty International Airport.

A plastic construction barrier is just one of the issues making it difficult for people to load and unload at terminal A.

“Very crowded outside the terminal, definitely when they stop need more areas where passengers can be let off so you’re not fighting,” Tillie Hramati said.

On Tuesday, Christie announced a plan for major improvements to double the terminal’s capacity.

“The new terminal A will have the ability to accommodate over 13-million passengers every year,” he said.

The new $2.4-billion terminal and road project will be built next to the current 1970 era structure. It includes 33 gates, and a parking garage.

“I’d like to know how long it’s going to take, and how inconvenient it’s going to be. I come here a lot. If you’ve been to LaGuardia lately, I won’t even fly out of there,” Andy Hanlon said.

The new terminal is expected to be partially open by 2020 and fully functioning by 2022.

The plan includes three roadway bridges designed to reduce congestion getting to the airport, and options to take the new PATH connection or air-train.

Beyond the much needed upgrades outside, passengers said they look forward to new amenities inside.

“Definitely more shopping, Starbucks sit down,” Hramati said.

The Port Authority project is expected to create 10,000 jobs.

Governor Christie said the airport project ties in with the Gateway Tunnel project — including new train tunnels — to upgrade our region’s infrastructure.

He said he spoke with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and believe New Jersey will be partnering with the federal government to get the Gateway Project completed on time.