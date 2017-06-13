One Person Killed In Crash On Southern State Parkway

June 13, 2017 5:47 PM
ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead following a head-on collision on the Southern State Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses tell CBS2 that one driver was speeding while going the wrong way on the westbound side of the highway just before 3:30 p.m. in Islip Terrace, Suffolk County.

CBS2 reported that person was killed in the crash.

Authorities say the Southern State is closed in both directions between Sunrise Highway and Carlton Avenue as the accident remains under investigation.

