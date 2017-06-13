Trader Joe’s Recalls Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream Due To Potential Pieces Of Metal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Trader Joe’s is recalling their Matcha Green Tea Ice Cream due to the potential presence of small pieces.
The SKU number of the ice cream is 055740.
No injuries or illnesses have been reported, the company said.
All potentially impacted products have been pulled from store shelves.
Consumers are urged not to eat the ice cream. It should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund.
Anyone with questions can call (626) 599-3817 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Eastern time.