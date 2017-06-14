Back Stories: Covering The O.J. Simpson Chase In Los Angeles

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS reporter Irene Cornell was live in Los Angeles when O.J. Simpson was supposed to face charges.
“We’re sitting there and the police commissioner announces, “Um Mr. Simpson did not turn himself in. Mr. Simpson is in the wind,’” she recalls. “You could hear the sound of reporters’ jaws dropping. They had let him get away.”
While Irene covered the police chase that ensued, the New York Knicks were playing in the playoffs. But even from across the country, the chase ended up trumping the game.