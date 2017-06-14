Back Stories: Covering The O.J. Simpson Chase In Los Angeles

WCBS 880's 50th Anniversary Takes A Look Back June 14, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Back Stories, OJ Simpson, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — WCBS reporter Irene Cornell was live in Los Angeles when O.J. Simpson was supposed to face charges.

Find more 50th anniversary Back Stories and other special features here, and be sure to follow the station on Facebook and Twitter.

“We’re sitting there and the police commissioner announces, “Um Mr. Simpson did not turn himself in. Mr. Simpson is in the wind,’” she recalls. “You could hear the sound of reporters’ jaws dropping. They had let him get away.”

While Irene covered the police chase that ensued, the New York Knicks were playing in the playoffs. But even from across the country, the chase ended up trumping the game.

