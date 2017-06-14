BREAKING: Congressman Among 4 People Shot In Alexandria, Virginia | Watch Live

Car Hits Building After Colliding With Another Vehicle In Brooklyn

June 14, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car ended up slamming into the side of a building after colliding with another vehicle in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Quincy Street and Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

“It was like a boom,” a neighbor who heard the crash said.

One person was taken to Kings County Hospital and is listed in stable condition.

It’s believed there was only one occupant in each vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch