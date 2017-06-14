Car Hits Building After Colliding With Another Vehicle In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car ended up slamming into the side of a building after colliding with another vehicle in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning.
It happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday at the corner of Quincy Street and Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
“It was like a boom,” a neighbor who heard the crash said.
One person was taken to Kings County Hospital and is listed in stable condition.
It’s believed there was only one occupant in each vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.