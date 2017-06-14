Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: June 14, 2017

During Wednesday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day,” Craig and “The” Eddie Scozzare imagined what Al Dukes’ life might be like if his current love interest ended things.
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Wednesday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
The situation was back to being somewhat normal on “hump day,” as the Dynamic Radio Duo was whole again. Boomer returned from a golf trip and the guys got right into discussing Odell Beckham Jr.’s arrival at Giants camp, Tuesday losses by the Mets and the Yankees, Matt Harvey’s bad break-up, and more about the NBA Finals.
