At Least 6 People Killed After Fire Engulfs London High-Rise Tower

June 14, 2017 6:52 AM
Filed Under: High-Rise Fire, London

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least six people are dead and 50 others injured after a fire tore through a 24-story high-rise tower overnight in London.

London’s fire commissioner says she has never seen a fire of this scale, calling it unprecedented. A search and rescue operation is now underway, with crews going floor-by-floor searching for survivors as parts of the building continue to burn.

Firefighters rescued any victims they could find even as burning debris continued to fall. Crews are still finding survivors hours after the 24-story apartment building became engulfed, burning into a towering inferno. Flames devoured the London high-rise with residents trapped inside, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“People were still sleeping on the higher floors, they didn’t have a clue what was going on, I’m not even sure if half of them got out to be honest with you, there was kids out the window,” resident David Benjamin said.

“We could hear people screaming ‘help me, help me,’ flashing their phone lights to let people know they were there,” another resident said.

The first reports of flames in the Grenfell Tower in London’s North Kensington area came in around 1 a.m. London time. Flames consumed the building as people who could raced to get out.

“I open the door to see what’s going on, neighbors are all running out, there’s a fireman screaming ‘get out get out,'” said Michael Paramasivan, who escaped the burning building “I ran back in, put my dressing gown, grabbed the little girl, put her under the dressing gown, got my girlfriend up and ran down the down the stairs and out.”

With smoke still billowing from the charred structure, London fire officials say it’s too soon to say how many residents did not make it out

“I cannot confirm the number at this time due to the size and complexity of this building and it would clearly be wrong for me to speculate further,” London Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton said.

Some residents said that they did not hear smoke alarms go off, and it’s not clear if the building had a working sprinkler system.

The tower had recently undergone a multi-million dollar facelift with many of the 120 apartments outfitted with new windows. It’s unclear if the fixes played a role in igniting the fire.

Fire officials say it’s too early to determine what ignited the flames.

