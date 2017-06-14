Police Impersonator Groped, Robbed Woman During Craigslist Meet-Up; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone has been posing as a cop and ripping off people that he met through Craigslist, police say. He’s even accused of groping a woman during one incident.

In February, the man — described by authorities as Asian, and between 22 and 27-years-old — met a 24-year-old woman at Columbus Ave and West 63rd Street after responding to an ad for a pair of cell phones.

The man took the phones, displayed a badge, and groped the woman’s breast before taking off in a white four door sedan.

Just over two months later on April 15, the man met a 16-year-old boy in front of 200 Eastern Parkway, again for an apparent cell phone sale. The suspect displayed a badge, and told the victim he was a police officer, before taking off in a white four door sedan.

Most recently on June 3, the man identified himself as a cop to a 23-year-old man he had met on Craigslist before grabbing his phone and taking off in a white sedan with New Jersey license plates.

