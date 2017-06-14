Small Business Spotlight: How Beckerle Lumber Competes With Big Box Stores

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, the Small Business Spotlight shines on Beckerle Lumber in Rockland County.

As WCBS 880’s Joe Connolly reports, it’s a perfect example of a small or mid-sized company that’s successfully competing against the big guys, like the Lowe’s that opened across the street.

“We’re a third generation business. We’ve been around since 1940. And we really emphasize customer service,” owner Larry Beckerle says of their success. “We try to align ourselves with quality.”

The 90 employees working across 90 locations average 15 years on the job, and even more in the industry.

“So we have a lot of experience, a lot of knowledge amongst our staff, and I don’t think the big boxes can compete with that,” Beckerle says.

He also talks about some other special services and how they have been reaching out to customers in the community.

