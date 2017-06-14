‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: New York Derby Hits The Open Cup

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The intense rivalry between NYCFC and the Red Bulls will resume on Wednesday, but in a different way.
The clubs will meet in the fourth round of U.S. Open Cup play before getting back to their Major League Soccer schedules this weekend.
In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas break down the matchup at Red Bull Arena, including offering their thoughts on Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch, who will miss the match due to a one-game suspension by U.S. Soccer.
The guys also interview Alex Prus, the match development director for the Professional Referees Organization.
