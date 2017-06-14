BREAKING: Congressman Among 4 People Shot In Alexandria, VA | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: New York Derby Hits The Open Cup

NYCFC, Red Bulls Set To Meet Wednesday Night In Harrison In 4th Round Of U.S. Open Cup June 14, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: New York Red Bulls, NYCFC, Soccer in the City

NEW YORK (WFAN) — The intense rivalry between NYCFC and the Red Bulls will resume on Wednesday, but in a different way.

The clubs will meet in the fourth round of U.S. Open Cup play before getting back to their Major League Soccer schedules this weekend.

In the latest episode of the “Soccer in the City” podcast, hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, Roberto Abramowitz and John Rojas break down the matchup at Red Bull Arena, including offering their thoughts on Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch, who will miss the match due to a one-game suspension by U.S. Soccer.

The guys also interview Alex Prus, the match development director for the Professional Referees Organization.

Please click on the audio player above to listen.

Please make sure to check back with WFAN.com for future episodes. The podcast can also be heard on iTunes and Play.it.

Follow the hosts on Twitter: @RobAbramowitz@GlennCrooks@tkolker and @jrojasa75

