NJ Assemblyman Urges Feds To Reimburse Bedminster For Trump Visits On ‘Timely Basis’

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey lawmakers are now asking the federal government to help with expenses when President Donald Trump visits his golf club and home in Bedminster.
A resolution sponsored by state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli (R-Somerville) says for the president’s trip to Trump National Golf Club in November, the prosecutor’s office spent almost $18,000 for 208 hours of overtime.
Trump Says Staying In New Jersey Helps New York, ‘Saves Country Money’
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reports, it’s difficult enough for the town to foot the bill when the president makes a routine visit, but when demonstrators show up, like they did last weekend, it’s even more costly.
“The cost of providing additional security is X when there are no protesters. But when there are protesters, the cost becomes Y,” Ciatteralli said.
He sees the resolution as a friendly reminder.
“We just want to make sure they do so on a very timely basis,” Ciatteralli said.
The federal budget does include money for local security payments.