Boomer & Carton: A Costly Win, A Fight, A Grudge, A Loss, And More

June 15, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

As Boomer and Craig explained, the Mets’ comeback win over the Cubs on Wednesday night came at a cost.

The guys kicked off Thursday’s show discussing a potentially serious injury to second baseman Neil Walker, suffered during New York’s 9-4 victory. Adding insult to injury, starting pitcher Matt Harvey got knocked around, left the game early, and is expected to see a doctor due to concerns over his diminished velocity.

Later, the guys got into the just-announced Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, chatted about David Stern’s grudge against Bryant Gumbel, and recapped the Yankees’ late-night loss to the Angels.

Have a listen.

