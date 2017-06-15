Boomer & Carton: A Costly Win, A Fight, A Grudge, A Loss, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
As Boomer and Craig explained, the Mets’ comeback win over the Cubs on Wednesday night came at a cost.
The guys kicked off Thursday’s show discussing a potentially serious injury to second baseman Neil Walker, suffered during New York’s 9-4 victory. Adding insult to injury, starting pitcher Matt Harvey got knocked around, left the game early, and is expected to see a doctor due to concerns over his diminished velocity.
Later, the guys got into the just-announced Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, chatted about David Stern’s grudge against Bryant Gumbel, and recapped the Yankees’ late-night loss to the Angels.
Have a listen.