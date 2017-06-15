Subway Stalker Followed Woman From Brooklyn ‘C’ Train Stop

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who stalked a woman after an encounter at a Brooklyn subway stop.
The woman was standing on the platform at the Kingston-Throop ‘C’ train station when she was approached by a stranger who aggressively tried to engage her in conversation. The man followed her, and — when confronted — became aggressive and threatened to hurt her.
The man has been described as black, between 37 and 47-years-old, 5’11” and 250-lbs. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt black jeans, a gray hat, and tan boots.
Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS. The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or texting their tips to 274637(CRIMES) and entering TIP577.