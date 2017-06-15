Hepatitis A Warning In Westchester County

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Customers at a popular restaurant may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.
Health officials issued an alert to many customers who drank beverages at Monteverde at Oldstone in Cortlandt Manor to seek treatment.
Anyone who went to the restaurant between May 31 and June 10 are being advised to contact the Westchester Health Department.
Health officials said a restaurant employee had Hepatits A, which is a viral liver disease transmitted through contaminated food or liquids.
Patrons can be screened and vaccinated for free Thursday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the restaurant or Friday in White Plains from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the health department’s Court Street clinic, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.