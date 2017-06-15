CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Police Return Stolen Specially Equipped Minivan To Woman In Wheelchair On Long Island

June 15, 2017 11:25 AM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A wheelchair accessible minivan stolen from a Long Island driveway has been found by police and returned to its grateful owner.

Claire Helfenbein, 52, of Hempstead, was born with a defect and has never walked a day in her life.

Moving to American from Trinidad gave her the chance to be independent.

But she lost that independence when her van was stolen from her Byrd Avenue home on May 21, leaving her unable to get around and drive her 12-year-old son with autism to school.

The customized van, which was donated by an anonymous donor from her church, was fully equipped with a special seat, ramp and hand controls.

Officers recovered the vehicle in East Meadow over the weekend and returned it to Helfenbein on Wednesday.

“Oh my god, I mean it’s such a blessing,” Helfenbein said. “I am so thankful and I feel so glad that there were so many people so concerned and so kind.”

She’ll need to replace a tire, but otherwise the van is in prefect condition.

“I can’t believe how good God is that my van would go missing for all this time and God is so good that it was returned,” Helfenbein said. “I am truly, truly grateful.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

