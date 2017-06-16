6/16 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

June 16, 2017 6:30 AM
Filed Under: Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Weather headlines

Good morning New York… TGIF! The weather today may be a little gray, but it’s finally Friday! Make sure you grab that umbrella this morning as it is currently raining and the threat of wet weather will persist throughout the day.

today friday 6/16 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Currently we have temperatures around the area in the upper 50s and low 60s with gray skies. Showers will stick around today with the threat of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as temperatures top out in the high 60s and low 70s.

weekend friday 6/16 CBS2 Friday Morning Weather Headlines

(credit: CBS2)

Looking forward to your weekend we’ll have hot and sticky conditions with your Father’s Day looking sunny and hot! Hope everyone has a great day, and enjoy your weekend!

