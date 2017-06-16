Bike Rider In Coma After Being Punched In The Face In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is in a coma after he was punched in the face while riding his bike in Brooklyn earlier this month,police said.
The attack happened just before 1:30 a.m. on June 8 in front of 1560 Fulton St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
The 38-year-old victim fell to the ground and sustained severe head trauma, police said.
The victim is in Kings County Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
The NYPD has released three surveillance images of the suspect. Police describe him as a black man in his mid-20s with an athletic build and a beard. He was last seen wearing sweatpants, sandals, a Nike baseball cap and a long sleeve shirt with the letter “G” on the front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.