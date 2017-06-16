Boomer & Carton: Feeling Good On A Friday … The Mets & Yankees? Not So Much

Breaking: Thousands Without Power In Passaic Due To Equipment Failure | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

June 16, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig were locked, loaded, and ready to go on a feel-good Friday morning.

The Mets and Yankees, on the other hand, were likely in not that great a mood after suffering losses and more injuries Thursday night.

Craig shared a theory on Matt Harvey’s latest ailment and then went off on many different topics, including the Bill Cosby case, Eli Manning, and blimps. The guys then made a wager on who would make more mistakes the rest of the show. This is what can happen when Craig shows up to work three hours early.

There was all of that and more as the the guys got started on the last Friday before the official start of summer.

Have a listen.

