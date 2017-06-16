Cosby Supporters Chant ‘Free Bill Cosby’ Outside Courthouse On Day 5 Of Deliberations In Sex Assault Trial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The jury deliberating for a fifth day in Bill Cosby‘s sexual assault trial have asked for a definition of reasonable doubt.

Jurors made the request a few minutes after resuming deliberations Friday.

The panel also asked to rehear parts of the 79-year-old comedian’s deposition testimony. He gave the deposition more than a decade ago as part of accuser Andrea Constand’s lawsuit against him.

Judge Steven O’Neill says defense lawyers have made at least four requests for a mistrial as the deliberations have worn on. But he says he’ll let the jurors work as long as they want.

Cosby thanked his fans and supporters as a the jury considers the charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life.

Thank you to all of my fans and supporters — here in Norristown and worldwide. #BillCosby pic.twitter.com/ESgHwflWdi — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 16, 2017

Cosby tweeted the first message on Friday shortly after jurors asked to review his lurid testimony about giving quaaludes to women he wanted to have sex with. The 79-year-old TV star said in a 2006 deposition that he got seven prescriptions for the powerful sedative in the 1970s for the purpose of giving them to women before sex.

At around 4:40 p.m., he tweeted a thank with video of supporters outside the courthouse who could be heard chanting, “Free Bill Cosby.”

I appreciate the fans and supporters outside of Norristown Courthouse wearing #WeLoveBillCosby shirts. Thank you pic.twitter.com/jYjK6j5i25 — Bill Cosby (@BillCosby) June 16, 2017

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home in 2004. He has said he gave Benadryl to Andrea Constand before their sexual encounter. Prosecutors have suggested he might have given her quaaludes

Cosby says his sexual encounter with Constand was consensual.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)