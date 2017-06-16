President Trump To Announce Revised Cuba Policy

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is set to rollback some of the policies that eased relations between the United States and Cuba.
It’s seen as a way to put more pressure on the Castro regime.
But the policy will maintain diplomatic relations and allow U.S. airlines and cruise ships to continue servicing the island.
Meanwhile, the Pentagon plans to send nearly 4,000 additional American forces to the war in Afghanistan.
Defense Secretary James Mattis could be officially announced as early as next week.