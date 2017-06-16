CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Residents Demand End To Constant Truck Traffic In Hempstead Neighborhood

June 16, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: Hempstead, Jennifer McLogan, Lawrence

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Residents of a south shore Long Island community said big rigs are continuing to invade their neighborhood creating a danger.

They are challenging the state, town, and county to come up with an immediate solution.

CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan returned to Lawrence Lane and Buena Vista Avenue to check on truck traffic. Despite promises from police and politicians there’s still no relief in sight.

“No sleep, no sleep, we are frustrated because this is endless. Night and day, this traffic and nothings been done, because I’m talking to you again,” Shana Sita said.

CBS2 first visited the Sita family in February. The new parents and their neighbors shared daily surveillance video of heavy trucks, ignoring the ‘no short cut’ signs, idling, and driving over property lines as they deliver to nearby malls and industrial centers.

“Ridiculous. These trucks, well they put my father in an early grave because he was constantly fighting it,” Michael Spinelli said.

Hempstead town councilman Bruce Blakeman toured the site with CBS2. He has asked the state to build an access ramp during its rebuilding of route 878 so that trucks can avoid residential streets.

“That is not currently in the plans. We would like to see it included in the plans,” he said.

Truckers said it’s not that simple. They’re allowed to make local deliveries.

“We try to be as quiet as we can, as truck drivers, but unfortunately some people don’t like to hear the noise. At the end of the day everybody deserves their deliveries,” Doug Foster said.

Blakeman insists there is a solution.

“Create a right of way or road through the property, which you see is not being used. We could get access for trucks right onto 878,” Blakeman said.

Homeowners said they can’t wait much longer.

“The danger too — that corner — forget it. When they go with the big truck trailers, the cars don’t know where to go,” Maria Artusa said.

“We can only do so much at the current time. We have put up signage, and asked police to step up enforcement,” Hempstead town spokesman, Mike Deery said.

Residents said, re-open a closed road providing industrial access so they don’t have to wait for the state ramp.

That local plan could be implemented between the town and county.

Members of the state DOT now plan to visit the Lawrence neighborhood on June 22 to listen to residents’ gripes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch