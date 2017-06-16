1 Dead, 6 Others Infected In Legionnaires’ Outbreak In Lenox Hill

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health officials say one person has died and at least six others have been infected by Legionnaires’ disease in the Lenox Hill area, near Third Avenue and East 70th Street.

Officials say the person who died was in their 90s, and that four of the six others are hospitalized. The remaining two have already been treated and released.

The outbreak took place in the past 11 days.

Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett says the Health Department identified the cluster of Legionnaire’s within a small radius of the area and are attempting to identify the source.

Officials are focusing on cooling towers in the neighborhood.

Legionnaires’ does not spread from person to person. Those at highest risk are people age 50 or older who smoke cigarettes, lung disease, or weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include fever, cough, chills, muscle aches, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, confusion and diarrhea, officials said. Symptoms typically appear 2-10 days after exposure to Legionella bacteria.

“I urge individuals in this area with respiratory symptoms to seek medical attention right away,” Bassett said.

