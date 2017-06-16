Russia: Al-Baghdadi, Leader Of ISIS, Killed In Airstrike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Russia is claiming that a key leader of ISIS has been killed in an airstrike.
If true, it could be a major development in the war against the Islamic State Group.
Russia said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders attending a meeting in Syria.
Russia says the military began planning the hit after getting word that IS leaders were going to gather.
The anti-Islamic State coalition led by the United States said it cannot confirm the report.