Russia: Al-Baghdadi, Leader Of ISIS, Killed In Airstrike

June 16, 2017 6:23 AM
Filed Under: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, ISIS, Russia

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Russia is claiming that a key leader of ISIS has been killed in an airstrike.

If true, it could be a major development in the war against the Islamic State Group.

Russia said Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a Russian strike in late May along with other senior group commanders attending a meeting in Syria.

Russia says the military began planning the hit after getting word that IS leaders were going to gather.

The anti-Islamic State coalition led by the United States said it cannot confirm the report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch