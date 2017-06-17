3 To See At ACC: Adopt A ‘Wallflower’ With No Fee For Shy Kitties At NYC Shelters

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

The month of June is Adopt A Shelter Cat Month and you can help a loving cat that may be a bit shy come out of its shell by adopting a “wallflower”. These cats may take a little more time to warm up, but they deserve a chance and you can help save the life of an animal that might otherwise be overlooked and not find a forever home.

From now through June 30th ACC is waiving the adoption fees for shy cats at the three city animal shelters in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island (addresses listed below).

Here are 3 to See: Meet Ella, Emilie and Dexter:

Ella (A1114469) Adorable Ella, only about three months old, tolerates attention and petting, but may be fearful or stressed in the shelter. She may be intimidated by small children, so would probably do best in a home with adult humans only. Meet Ella (and her sister Emilie!) at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Emilie (A1114471) Like her sister Ella, timid Emilie, approximately three months old, would benefit from the soft, soothing tones and patient presence of an experienced cat guardian. She would likely do best in a home with adult humans only. Meet Emilie (and Ella!) at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Dexter (A1113871) Dexter’s previous guardian describes this cute kitty as playful, energetic, affectionate and friendly, though he may need a bit of time to warm up to his new home and family. He also says that when Dexter solicits attention, he meows and lays his paw on his person’s lap. Meet Dexter, who’s approximately one year old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

June 17, 11 am-3 pm: Adopt-A-Shelter-Animal Day , presented by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Canarsie Park, East 85th Street and Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236

, presented by Brooklyn Borough President Eric L. Adams, Canarsie Park, East 85th Street and Seaview Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11236 June 17, 12-4 pm: Petco Union Square , 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003

, 860 Broadway, New York, NY 10003 June 18, 12-4 pm: Adoption Event hosted by NYS Assembly Member Brian Barnwell, 60-20 Woodside Av, Woodside, NY 11377

60-20 Woodside Av, Woodside, NY 11377 June 18, 12-4 pm: Petco Gun Hill Rd., 1750 E Gun Hill Rd., Bronx, NY 10469

1750 E Gun Hill Rd., Bronx, NY 10469 June 23, 3-6 pm: Pet Adoptions hosted by NYC Council Member Annabel Palma, Hugh Grant Circle, Bronx New York

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.