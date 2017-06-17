6/17 CBS2 Saturday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s gonna be a muggy night for the area after some spots got soaked earlier this afternoon. Expect very little change in temps overnight with mid 60s to low 70s, along with drizzle and fog.
Father’s Day is going to feature more clouds with a few breaks of sun, and it will be much warmer with temps in the mid 80s for most spots. There is a good chance for afternoon showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be heavy…so it doesn’t look like an ideal pool, beach, or BBQ day.
Expect a round of heavy rain and strong thunderstorms to roll through Monday into Monday night with some gusty winds and flooding downpours likely…so make sure you keep the umbrella handy over the next couple of days!