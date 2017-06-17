Cops: Man Shot While Pumping Gas In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man is fighting for his life after he was shot while pumping gas in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Authorities say the 46-year-old victim was refueling at 1802 Atlantic Ave in Crown Heights when he was shot at least one time in the chest around noon.
He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he is in serious condition, according to police.
Investigators are looking for two male suspects who fled the location in an unknown direction.
It wasn’t immediately known whether or not the victim was the intended target.
