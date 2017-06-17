Chief Cosby Accuser Thanks Prosecutors After Judge Declares Mistrial In Sex Assault Case

NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser thanked prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict Saturday.
Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf. It says the trial has “given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced.”
Constand accused the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.
The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.
Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are praising the accuser and say she’s “entitled to a verdict in this case.”
District Attorney Kevin Steele spoke to reporters after the judge’s ruling Saturday.
Steele said he’s disappointed the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, and added he’ll retry Cosby, who maintains the encounter with Constand was consensual.
Steele declined comment on a statement from Cosby’s wife, Camille, which called him “heinously and exploitively ambitious.”
A jury deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days before declaring itself hopelessly deadlocked.
Constand did not appear at the news conference.
Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)