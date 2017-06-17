BREAKING: Mistrial Declared In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case | Watch CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Chief Cosby Accuser Thanks Prosecutors After Judge Declares Mistrial In Sex Assault Case

June 17, 2017 1:46 PM
NORRISTOWN, Pa (CBSNewYork/AP) — Bill Cosby’s chief accuser thanked prosecutors for taking her case after a jury failed to agree on a verdict Saturday.

Lawyers for Andrea Constand issued a statement on her behalf. It says the trial has “given a voice to the many victims who felt powerless and silenced.”

Constand accused the 79-year-old entertainer of drugging and molesting her at his Philadelphia-area home in 2004.

The judge declared a mistrial after jurors deadlocked on the charges after six days.

Prosecutors in Bill Cosby’s sexual assault case are praising the accuser and say she’s “entitled to a verdict in this case.”

District Attorney Kevin Steele spoke to reporters after the judge’s ruling Saturday.

Steele said he’s disappointed the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, and added he’ll retry Cosby, who maintains the encounter with Constand was consensual.

Steele declined comment on a statement from Cosby’s wife, Camille, which called him “heinously and exploitively ambitious.”

A jury deliberated for more than 52 hours over six days before declaring itself hopelessly deadlocked.

Constand did not appear at the news conference.

Cosby will remain free on $1 million bail.

