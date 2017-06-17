Two Men Killed After Speeding Car Hits Tree, Splits In Half In Hollis, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two men are dead after a speeding car crashed into a tree in Queens early Saturday morning.

Now, police are hoping surveillance video from nearby helps them nab the driver they say fled the scene, which spans the entire intersection at 100th Avenue and 205th Place in Hollis.

Investigators say the car first hit a tree then struck and struck a fire hydrant before slamming into a fence and skidding into a front yard around 1 a.m.

21-year-old James Montague was thrown from the vehicle. His family, distraught this morning as they wake up to the news that their loved one has died.

“The doctor called me to tell me that my son is dead,” James’ mother Nicole Ford tells CBS2’s Reena Roy.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS2 shows the car speed down 100th Avenue when it suddenly swerves and crashes.

Montague’s family tells CBS2 that James died after he was taken to New York Presbyterian Hospital Queens. Authorities say another passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ford says all three men in the car were friends, but the driver fled the scene.

“He’s not a friend of my son if he leaves my son here to die,” she said.

Instead of staying by James’ side, the family claims he showed up to their home a few blocks away to tell them what happened. They immediately rushed to the scene and saw the wreckage left behind by the speeding vehicle, now split in half.

“All I know is my brother said he’d be back, I said ‘all right see you later,’ but he didn’t come back,” James’ sister Jahmeeka Hendy said.

Montague’s family says James had big plans for the future.

“He just got his GED, he was going to college to become a forensic scientist,” Ford said.

Hendy called him her role model.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.