Man Slashed In Back Outside Manhattan Subway Station

June 17, 2017 10:22 PM
Filed Under: Manhattan, subway slashing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was slashed outside a Manhattan subway station Saturday, and police are searching for the suspect.

Police said the 29-year-old victim was leaving the East 14th Street/Union Square station around 11:40 a.m. when a man approached him from behind and slashed him in the back.

The victim chased his attacker into the station, where the alleged assailant escaped on a northbound 6 train.

Police described the suspect a Hispanic man, 35 to 40 years old, with a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a camouflage shirt and dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74762). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577.

