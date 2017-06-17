Activists Hope To Turn NYC Crosswalks Rainbow Colors In Support Of LGBTQ Rights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A LGBTQ activist group wants to make New York City’s crosswalks less zebra, and more unicorn.
Care2 started a petition Friday asking the city to permanently paint some of its crosswalks in rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community.
Director of Business Development Tim Robinson says he was inspired by Washington D.C. and Atlanta.
“New York City was the site of the iconic Stonewall riots which are considered by many to be the most important event leading up to the modern LGBTQ rights movement,” Robinson tells WCBS 880’s Kelly Waldron.
While he hasn’t nailed down a location yet, Robinson says it would make sense for the crosswalks to be in the West Village near the Stonewall Inn and in Chelsea, which is a hub of gay culture in the city.