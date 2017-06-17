Put A Little Sizzle In Your Next Spring Cookout

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — When you think of grilling, the first thing you think of are probably hot dogs and hamburgers — but it doesn’t have to be!

Brandon Fay from Trattoria Dell’Arte in Midtown Manhattan stopped by with some delicious spring recipes.

Full recipes:

BBQ Taco Bar

Sidle up to this bar, and you won’t leave hung over—but your jeans might not fit! It’s summer time and that means your grill should be overworked. Here I’ve laid out a smorgasbord of taco entrees and plenty of toppings, but feel free to pick and choose your favorites.

Serves 6 to 8

What You’ll Need:

For the soft shell crabs:

4 prime soft shell crabs, cleaned

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 lemon, freshly squeezed

For the shrimp:

1 lb. (or about 10-12) jumbo (U12) shrimp, shelled and deveined

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 clove garlic, grated on a microplane

½ lemon, zested

3 leaves mint, chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

For the vegetables:

1 zucchini, cut into 1” cubes

1 yellow squash, cut into 1” cubes

1 italian eggplant, cut into 1” cubes

1 small red onion, cut into 1” cubes

2 portobello mushrooms, cut into 1” cubes

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

¼ bunch cilantro, chopped

1 lime, freshly squeezed

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For serving

Sliced radishes

Lime wedges

Corn tortillas, lightly reheated on the grill

How to Make it:

For the crab cakes: Season crab cakes with oil, salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Heat a grill or grill pan to high heat; add crab cakes and sear on both sides until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side. Finish with more lemon juice. For the shrimp: Toss shrimp with paprika, garlic, lemon zest, mint and oil; let marinate for at least 1 hour. Skewer shrimp on soaked bamboo or metal skewers. Heat a grill or grill pan to high heat; add skewers and sear on both sides until cooked through, about 2-3 minutes per side. 3. For the vegetables: Toss all ingredients with oil, cilantro, lime juice, salt, and pepper. Skewer on soaked bamboo or metal skewers. Heat a grill or grill pan to high heat; add skewers and sear on both sides until cooked through, about 5 minutes per side.

FIXINGS BAR

Chipotle & Grilled Scallion Crema

Makes about 2 cups

What you’ll need:

1 bunch scallions

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

2 cups sour crème

3 tbsp. chopped chipotle in adobo

½ ea lime, freshly squeezed

How to Make it:

Heat a barbecue or grill pan until hot; brush scallions with oil and season to taste. Grill scallions until charred and wilted on all sides, about 5 minutes. Remove and let cool. In a blender, add remaining ingredients. Roughly chop scallions and add to blender; blend until smooth. Check seasoning and adjust if necessary.

Strawberry Pico De Gallo

Makes 6 cups

What You’ll Need:

1 cup chopped strawberry

1 cup chopped mango

1 cup chopped pineapple

1 cup chopped red onion

1 cup chopped jalapeno

2 tomatoes, chopped

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

2 limes, freshly squeezed

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

How to Make it:

Mix all ingredients together; season to taste. Adjust seasoning if necessary.

Grilled Gem Lettuce

Makes 10 servings

What You’ll Need:

4 heads gem lettuce (or romaine hearts)

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

How to Make it:

Split lettuce lengthwise through the root end so it stays intact. Brush with oil and season with salt. Heat a grill or grill pan until hot; add lettuce cut side down and grill until charred, about 2 minutes. Flip and grill until charred, about 2 minutes. Remove and roughly chop for a taco topping.

Red & Green Cabbage Slaw

Makes about 8 servings

What You’ll Need:

1/2 head green cabbage, thinly shredded

1/2 head red cabbage, thinly shredded

1 cup apple cider vinegar

1 cup sugar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make it:

Toss cabbages with a pinch of salt and sugar; let sit. In the interim, whisk together remaining ingredients. Season to taste. Pour dressing over cabbage and toss until evenly coated.

Guacamole

Makes about 3 cups

What You’ll Need:

4 avocados, cubed

2 tbsp. chopped red onion

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 lime, freshly squeezed

1 tbsp. minced jalapenos

Kosher salt, to taste

How to Make it: