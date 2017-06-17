Vandals Spray Paint Satanic Graffiti On 3 Suffolk County Churches

June 17, 2017 9:32 PM
Filed Under: churches vandalized, Hate crimes, Long Island, Suffolk County

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Vandals spray painted satanic graffiti on three churches in Suffolk County overnight.

Police say the crimes happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 10:55 a.m. Saturday.

Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church on Albany Avenue, Zion Gospel Church on Warren Street and Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle on Brefni Street in Amityville were all targeted.

Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes.

Earlier in the week, someone spray painted satanic symbols on a church in Nassau County.

Police say they are trying to determine whether the cases may be connected.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Hate Crimes Section at 631-852-6323 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch