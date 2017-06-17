Vandals Spray Paint Satanic Graffiti On 3 Suffolk County Churches

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Vandals spray painted satanic graffiti on three churches in Suffolk County overnight.
Police say the crimes happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Friday and 10:55 a.m. Saturday.
Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church on Albany Avenue, Zion Gospel Church on Warren Street and Amityville Full Gospel Tabernacle on Brefni Street in Amityville were all targeted.
Police are investigating the incidents as hate crimes.
Earlier in the week, someone spray painted satanic symbols on a church in Nassau County.
Police say they are trying to determine whether the cases may be connected.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Hate Crimes Section at 631-852-6323 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.