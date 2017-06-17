Woman Arrested After Interrupting Performance Of Controversial ‘Julius Caesar’ Production

BREAKING: Mistrial Declared In Bill Cosby Sexual Assault Case | Watch CBSN | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

June 17, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Julius Caesar, Shakespeare in the Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman was arrested Friday night after interrupting a performance of the controversial “Julius Caesar” in Central Park.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, the Public Theater’s production appears to depict a U.S. president eerily similar to Donald Trump being knifed to death.

Trump supporter Laura Loomer was outraged by the scene and jumped on stage in protest.

“This is unacceptable, you cannot promote this sort of violence against Donald Trump,” she yelled before security forced her off stage to a chorus of boos from the crowd

She was arrested by officers from the Central Park Precinct and charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Loomer likened the play to the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise.

“Because of liberal violence like this, a congressman this week was shot in Virginia,” she said as she was led off stage.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the Public Theater called the interruption a “part of a paid strategy driven by social media activity.”

