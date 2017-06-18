10-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shot In Staten Island Home

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 10-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a family friend in Staten Island Saturday evening.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a family gathering at a home on Deisius Street in Prince’s Bay.
Investigators say the 42-year-old suspect was handling a firearm that was registered to another guest when it went off and struck the 10-year-old boy in the shoulder.
The victim was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital, but is expected to be okay.
Patricia Meeks is a neighbor who tells 1010 WINS’ Carol D’Auria that she feels bad for the child who was caught in the crossfire.
“It brings up the old question about having firearms, but it’s so sad when the child is a victim of this,” she said.
The alleged shooter fled the scene after the shooting, but went to the 123rd Precinct to turn himself in shortly after midnight.
The suspect is facing several charges including criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.