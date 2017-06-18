11-Year-Old Girl Electrocuted While Swimming In Lagoon Behind Home In Toms River

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 11-year-old girl died after police say she was electrocuted while swimming in a lagoon behind a home in Toms River, New Jersey Saturday evening.
Toms River police say they responded to 45 Tobago Ave. at 8:12 p.m. for reports of a possible electrocution of a young girl.
Initial reports are that the child was swimming and using an inflatable raft with two of her friends when two of the girls touched the rail to a metal boat lift, sending an electric current through their equipment and causing the fatal injury.
Within minutes, Toms River police and EMS arrived and took over CPR that was begun by adults at the home.
First responders then utilized an automated external defibrillator before rushing the little girl to Community Medical Center, where was later pronounced dead.
Police say the girls were wearing life-jackets in the presence of adults at the time of the tragedy.
The child who died was a resident of Newark, New Jersey and was visiting friends at the Tobago Avenue home, according to police.
The girls who were swimming with the 11-year-old were evaluated at the scene and determined to not be injured.